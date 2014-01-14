Data company Nutanix raises $101 million

Jan 14 Nutanix, a San Jose-based datacenter infrastructure company, has raised $101 million, it said in a press release Tuesday.

The company makes equipment that allows companies to run virtual datacenters, or Internet-based data storage and related services, on a large scale. Its customers include online auction service eBay, healthcare company McKesson, and automaker Toyota.

Riverwood Capital and SAP Venture led the funding round, with new investors Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and Greenspring Associates participating. Existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Battery Ventures joined the round.

Nutanix, founded in 2009, last raised funds in 2012. It has now raised a total of $172.2 million in four funding rounds. The new cash will help fund its global expansion, the company said in its release.