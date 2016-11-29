UPDATE 1-Cloud computing firm Nutanix posts smaller-than-expected loss

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Cloud data-storage firm Nutanix Inc reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the company's first quarterly results since its initial public offering in September.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 37 cents per share for the first quarter, smaller than the average analyst loss estimate of 44 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nutanix, which has been unprofitable for the past few years, said it expects revenue at between $175 million and $180 million in the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting $168.38 million.
The company, whose customers include AT&T Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Yahoo Inc and Hyundai Corp , added about 705 end-customers during the first quarter, taking its total customer count to 4,473.
Nutanix's net loss widened to $162.17 million, or $2.18 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $38.54 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, however, nearly doubled to $166.8 million, which also beat an estimate of $152.25 million.
Product revenue, which accounts for more than 75 percent of the total revenue, jumped 84.2 percent to $129.66 million.
The company's shares have soared 41 percent this month. The stock was down 3.2 percent in extended trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.