BRIEF-Nutreco board unanimously recommends increased SHV offer

Nov 10 Nutreco Nv :

* Nutreco : SHV increases its recommended cash offer to 44.50 euro per Nutreco share

* Increased offer price represents a premium of 58 pct to closing price of Friday, Oct 17, 2014

* Co's boards fully support and unanimously recommend increased offer from SHV

* Nutreco rejects expression of interest from Cargill to, together with Permira, break up Nutreco