UPDATE 1-Nutreco keeps 2011 outlook, Q3 sales rise

* Q3 sales 1.535 bln euros vs 1.53 bln euros in poll
* Reiterates 2011 EBITA forecast of 230 mln euros
* Expects excellent H2 results for fish feed
* Sees H211 in line, or better than H210
By Aaron Gray-Block
AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 Dutch food group Nutreco
reported on Thursday a 15 percent rise in third
quarter sales as the group successfully passed on higher grain
prices to farmers and kept its full-year outlook.
Nutreco, which produces animal and fish feed and is a major
poultry processor, has consistently been able to pass on higher
costs for crops such as grain, corn and soya bean and is also
benefiting from strong sales at its fish feed business.
"In the second half year we expect excellent results in Fish
feed and the total of our other activities to be in line with
last year or slightly higher," the firm said in a statement on
Thursday.
CEO Dekker said the company would provide a strategy update
on November 16.
Nutreco, which competes with Norvite Animal Nutrition
Company, Cargill , Altech and DSM , in August
missed out on buying rival Provimi which was acquired by
Cargill, and is now on the look-out for smaller bolt-on deals.
The company reiterated that it expects full-year earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to be around 230
million euros, up about 3 percent from 2010.
It reported a 14.6 percent rise in third quarter sales to
1.535 billion euros, bringing its nine-month tally to 4.108
billion.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast on
average third quarter sales of 1.53 billion euros.
(Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)