Court denies motion to halt sales of NuVasive spinal products

Jan 25 A federal court tentatively denied
a motion to stop sales of NuVasive Inc's spinal
products that a jury had earlier found to have infringed
Medtronic Inc's patents, sending NuVasive shares up 19
percent on Wednesday.
In September, a jury had awarded a $101.2 million verdict to
Medtronic after it found that NuVasive had infringed three of
its patents.
On Wednesday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of California also denied motions to overturn awards
granted to both NuVasive and Medtronic on their patent claims
against each other and a plea for additional damages from
Medtronic unit Warsaw Orthopedic Inc.
"The ruling is tentative, and Medtronic will argue its case
in court tomorrow," Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Medtronic told
Reuters.
The court will issue a final judgment on the motions only
after a full hearing on January 26.
Shares of San Diego, California-based NuVasive rose 19
percent to $16.30 in late trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq,
before trading in its shares were halted in anticipation of the
verdict.