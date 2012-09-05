版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 23:59 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Nuveen's ratings following refinancing announcement

Sept 5 Nuveen Investments Inc : * Moody's affirms nuveen's ratings following refinancing announcement; rates

term loan b2 and senior notes caa2 * Rpt-moody's affirms nuveen's ratings following refinancing announcement;

rates term loan b2 and senior notes caa2

