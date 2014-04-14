UPDATE 3-TIAA-CREF to buy Nuveen Investments for $6.25 bln

METALS-Copper hits week high on risk appetite following French vote
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices)
(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone
April 14 TIAA-CREF, an insurer and asset manager focusing on workers at non-profit organizations, said it would acquire fund manager Nuveen Investments for $6.25 billion, seeking to expand its mutual fund and municipal bond offerings.
The deal will add more than $221 billion in assets to TIAA-CREF's roughly $569 billion in assets under management, broadening its portfolio with closed-end municipal bond funds that offer regular, annuity-type payouts.
Robert Leary, president of TIAA-CREF Asset Management, said his company is looking to sell more of its asset management products through Nuveen's distributors.
It also offers relief to Nuveen's current owner, private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC. Madison Dearborn will break even on the deal, according to a person close to the firm, having taken Nuveen private in 2007 for $5.8 billion and saddled it with debt that weighed on its earnings.
The transaction comes at a difficult time for the municipal bond market that many Nuveen funds invest in. Tax-free muni bonds have been hit over the last year by the bankruptcy of Detroit, fears of rising rates, and longer-term concerns about a looming pension crisis among city and state issuers.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, pending approval from existing Nuveen clients and antitrust regulators.
Lazard Ltd and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC advised TIAA-CREF. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets acted as financial advisers to Nuveen Investments. UBS Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs & Co and Moelis & Co acted as financial advisers to the Nuveen management team. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices)
OTTAWA, April 25 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to stand up for Canadian interests on Tuesday after the United States imposed new tariffs on softwood lumber and trade tensions between the two countries escalated, sending the Canadian dollar to a 14-month low.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., April 25 Wells Fargo & Co's annual meeting was repeatedly interrupted on Tuesday by angry shareholders seeking answers about the bank's sales practices scandal ahead of a vote that could oust the majority of its board.