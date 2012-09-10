NuVista Energy to sell 3 oil and gas properties for C$236 mln

Sept 10 Oil and natural gas company NuVista
Energy Ltd said it will sell three properties in Canada
for about C$236 million ($241.9 million) to repay debt.
The natural gas and heavy oil properties being disposed are
located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. They have a combined
production capacity of 7,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the company's
outstanding bank debt, NuVista said.
The company had C$339 million in long-term debt, as of June
30.
NuVista said it now plans to focus on its condensate-rich
Montney properties.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $478.1
million, closed at C$4.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Monday.