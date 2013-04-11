版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 01:55 BJT

BRIEF-NVIDIA commits to $750 million in share repurchases

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 NVIDIA Corp : * CEO announces company commitment to repurchase $750 million in shares
