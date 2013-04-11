Nvidia says to return $1 bln to shareholders this fiscal year

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Nvidia Corp plans to return $1 billion to shareholders this fiscal year via dividend payments and share buybacks, the company said in a Thursday announcement that helped its shares trim earlier losses.
Shares in the chipmaker slid as much as 4 percent after it told investors at its annual analysts' day that it expects its mobile processor business to remain flat this year. They recovered after the buyback news, and were down just 0.5 percent at $12.77 in the afternoon.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.