Nvidia expects Tegra chip sales to grow at least 50 pct

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 Nvidia CFO says expects Tegra mobile chip sales to grow at least 50 pct in 2012 Nvidia CFO attributes lower gross margin outlook to lower-than-expected wafer yields Nvidia CEO expects supply of 28 nm wafers to be constrained through year Nvidia CEO says expecting no growth in world pc sales, share gains for nvidia Nvidia CFO says expects continued headwinds from hard drive shortage
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.