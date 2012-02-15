Nvidia expects Tegra chip sales to grow at least 50 pct

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 Nvidia CFO says expects Tegra mobile chip sales to grow at least 50 pct in 2012 Nvidia CFO attributes lower gross margin outlook to lower-than-expected wafer yields Nvidia CEO expects supply of 28 nm wafers to be constrained through year Nvidia CEO says expecting no growth in world pc sales, share gains for nvidia Nvidia CFO says expects continued headwinds from hard drive shortage