Chipmaker Nvidia hires CFO, ends two-year search

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 Chipmaker Nvidia
said it appointed a former Cisco and Microsoft
executive as its new chief financial officer, ending a search of
more than two years after its previous CFO left.
Colette Kress, who has worked in the technology industry for
24 years, replaces interim CFO Karen Burns, who stepped in after
Nvidia's previous CFO David White left in May 2011 for personal
reasons.
Nvidia Chief Executive and co-founder Jen-Hsun Huang said in
a statement on Monday that Kress, who most recently was senior
vice president and chief financial officer at Cisco's Business
Technology and Operations Finance organization, would help the
company extend into visual computing, mobile and cloud
computing.