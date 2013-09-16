UPDATE 1-Chipmaker Nvidia hires CFO, ends two-year search

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 Chipmaker Nvidia
said on Monday it had appointed a former Cisco and
Microsoft executive as its new chief financial officer,
ending a search of more than two years after its previous CFO
left.
Colette Kress, who has worked in the technology industry for
24 years, replaces interim CFO Karen Burns, who stepped in after
Nvidia's previous CFO David White left in May 2011 for personal
reasons.
The appointment of a new CFO was seen as unlikely to mark
any major changes at Nvidia, which is expanding into tablets and
smartphones as its core business of selling graphics chips for
personal computers faces pressure.
"When you have a very strong CEO, as Nvidia does, the
strategy and direction very clearly comes from the corner
office, so a CFO change is not indicative of an inflection point
in the direction of the company," said RBC Capital analyst Doug
Freedman.
Nvidia Chief Executive and co-founder Jen-Hsun Huang said in
a statement that Kress, who most recently was senior vice
president and chief financial officer at Cisco's Business
Technology and Operations Finance organization, would help the
company extend into visual computing, mobile and cloud
computing.
Burns will return to her previous job as Nvidia's
controller, company spokesman Robert Sherbin said in an email.
"We were waiting until we found the right fit. In the
meantime, our interim CFO was doing a great job, which gave us
time to hold off until we found the right individual," Sherbin
said.
Shares of Nvidia edged up to $15.83 in extended trade after
closing up 0.06 percent at $15.81.