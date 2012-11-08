Nvidia quarterly revenue meets expectations, initiates dividend

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 8 Nvidia's third-quarter
revenue met expectations as the graphics chipmaker pushed
further into a growing tablet market to offset weak PC demand.
The company also said it was initiating a quarterly dividend
of 7.5 cents a share.
The Santa Clara, California, chipmaker reported
third-quarter revenue of $1.204 billion, up from $1.066 billion
in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.193 billion for the
quarter ending in October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter net income was $209 million, or 33 cents a
share, up from $178 million, or 29 cents a share in the same
quarter last year.