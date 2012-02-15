UPDATE 2-Nvidia's 1st-qtr outlook misses Street view

* 4th-qtr revenue $953 mln vs Street view for $950 mln
* 1st-qtr revenue outlook misses Street view
* Stock drops after hours
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 15 Nvidia Corp's
forecast for first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall
Street expectations as the chipmaker wrestles with a tepid
personal computer market and more competition in smartphones and
tablets, sending its shares down sharply after hours.
Anxious to move beyond its traditional business of designing
graphics chips for PCs, Nvidia has jumped into mobile devices
and late last year unveiled its new Tegra 3 processor.
Nvidia has said it expects Tegra revenues to hit $1 billion
in 2012, with most growth in the second half of the year.
But with competitors Texas Instruments and Qualcomm
turning up the heat with their own new mobile
processors, many investors are waiting to see if the Tegra 3
chip finds its way into a top-selling device.
"The bottom line is the stock has moved a lot on
anticipation of Tegra growth and they haven't seen it yet, and
they're certainly not guiding on it," said Evercore Partners
analyst Patrick Wang.
Nvidia had some successes early in 2011 with its Tegra 2
chips appearing in tablets made by Samsung Electronics
and LG Electronics, although sales have
grown less quickly than many investors had expected.
Along with the rest of the PC supply chain, Nvidia has also
been hurt by a shortage of hard drives after flooding in
Thailand last year damaged factories.
Nvidia said revenue in its fiscal first quarter would be
between $900 million and $930 million compared with analysts'
average forecast of $944.63 million.
Nvidia also guided for an April-quarter gross margin
forecast of 49.5 percent, plus or minus 1 percentage point, less
than the 52.1 percent expected by analysts.
The company's shares were down 4.2 percent in extended
trading after closing down 0.4 percent at $16.17 on Wednesday.
Nvidia said it had fourth-quarter net income of $116
million, or 19 cents per share, compared with $172 million, or
29 cents a share, a year ago. Analysts expected 19 cents per
share.
After cutting its forecast in January due to the hard drive
shortage and slower mobile chip sales, Nvidia said revenue for
the quarter that ended Jan. 29 was $953 million, up from $886
million a year ago and slightly higher than analysts' average
estimate of $950 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.