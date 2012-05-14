UPDATE 1-Nvidia picks up wireless patents in mobile push

* Nvidia to share patent rights with Intellectual Ventures
* Deal to boost patent portfolio in wireless communication
* Deal terms not disclosed
By Himank Sharma
May 14 Graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp
is buying about 500 wireless communications patents from
privately held IPWireless, as it locks horns with Qualcomm Inc
in the lucrative market for smartphone and tablet
chips.
The company is acquiring the patents jointly with
Intellectual Ventures -- a privately held patent-holding company
co-founded by former Microsoft Corp Chief Technology
Officer Nathan Myhrvol.
The patents comprise those granted and pending in the
wireless communications area, including Long Term Evolution
(LTE), LTE-Advanced and 3G/4G technologies, the companies said
in a statement.
Nvidia, traditionally known for its graphics processors for
PCs, has been expanding into the market for chips used in mobile
phones through acquisitions and by investing heavily in
developing core processors.
"They are a new entrant into the market (for wireless
networking chips), so in order to leverage their Icera
acquisition they had to make sure they had the necessary IP,"
ThinkEquity analyst Suji De Silva said.
Nvidia bought UK-based Icera for $367 million last year to
gain a foothold in the market for baseband or radio chips --
which are used to connect devices to cellular
networks..
Nvidia's Tegra suite of mobile processing chips have found
favor among smartphone makers, giving strong competition to
market leader Qualcomm.
Nvidia will split the ownership of the patents with
Intellectual Ventures, but will license the rights to the
remaining patents.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
Wireless broadband network equipment provider IPWireless Inc
is selling the patents after General Dynamics agreed to
buy its parent company, IPW Holdings Inc, last week.
PATENT WARS
The growing importance of patents, which are increasingly
becoming d ifferentiators among mobile phone makers as they try
to stifle competition, has led to a wave litigation related to
intellectual property.
"There are thousands of patents of interest out there. We
haven't seen full-out litigation back and forth in the wireless
patents space yet, but customers care about the strength of the
patent portfolio," De Silva added.
Google is buying phone-maker Motorola Mobility
for its 17,000 patents and 7,500 patent applications, as
it looks to compete with rivals such as Apple Inc.
A consortium comprising of Apple, Microsoft, Research in
Motion and others paid $4.5 billion in a hotly
contested auction of bankrupt Nortel's patents last year.
Nvidia shares were down less than a percent at $13.16 in
afternoon trade on Monday on the Nasdaq.