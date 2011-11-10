UPDATE 3-Chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly results beats Street

* Revenue slightly above Street
* Current-quarter rev forecast shy of estimates
* Stock rises after hours
By Noel Randewich
Nov 10 Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) third-quarter
results beat estimates as the chipmaker refocused on
smartphones and tablets in a tepid personal computer market,
although its revenue forecast was a bit lower than expected.
Shares of Nvidia, which unveiled its newest mobile
processor this week, jumped over 5 percent following the report
on Thursday.
Anxious to move beyond its traditional business of
designing graphics chips for personal computers, Nvidia has
jumped into mobile devices with its Tegra chips.
Nvidia had some successes early in 2011 with its processors
appearing in tablets made by Samsung Electronics (005930.KS)
and LG Electronics (066570.KS), although sales have grown less
quickly than many investors had expected.
Its newest mobile processor, Tegra 3, also faces growing
competition from chip heavyweights Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and
Texas Instruments Inc TXN.N.
Nvidia said sales in its Professional Solutions group,
which includes graphics chips used in workstations, grew 9.5
percent sequentially in the third quarter.
"We're impressed with the growth in the work station
business. That's high margin. We think that's why they beat on
the bottom line," said Kevin Cassidy, an analyst at Stifel
Nicolaus.
Emerging markets like China, where many families are buying
their first personal computers, have supported sales of Nvidia
and other PC chipmakers in recent quarters and helped offset
slow demand in the United States and Europe.
Investors also fear a slowdown in PC manufacturing late
this year and in 2012 after flooding in Thailand disrupted
production of hard drives, a key component in computers.
Goldman Sachs recently warned that global PC shipments in
the December quarter are likely to fall 3 percent year over
year, instead of rising 3.1 percent as it had previously
expected.
If manufacturers build fewer PCs, that would mean less
demand for the computer graphics chips that Nvidia depends on
for most of its revenue.
Nvidia's Consumer Products group, which includes the Tegra
chips, rose 14 percent sequentially to $191 million in the
quarter.
Chief Executive Jen-Hsun Huang in September said Tegra
revenues would reach $1 billion next year, surprising some
analysts.
Nvidia's main GPU business, which includes graphics chips
used in PCs and revenue from a licensing deal with Intel Corp
(INTC.O), rose 1 percent from the second quarter.
Nvidia said revenue in the current quarter would be up or
down 2 percent from the past quarter. That implies revenue of
$1.045 billion to $1.087 billion, compared with analysts'
average forecast of $1.069 billion.
GAAP earnings were $178.3 million, or 29 cents per share,
compared with $84.9 million, or 15 cents a share, in the same
period a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected
third-quarter EPS of 26 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Nvidia's revenue for the quarter ending Oct. 30 was $1.066
billion, up 26 percent and a bit above analysts' average
estimate of $1.062 billion.
Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia rose 5.5
percent in extended trade after closing up 1.05 percent at
$14.47.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)