UPDATE 4-Chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly results beat Street

* Revenue slightly above Street
* Stock rises after hours
(Adds quotes, details on expectations)
By Noel Randewich
Nov 10 Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) third-quarter
results beat estimates as the chipmaker refocuses on
smartphones and tablets in a tepid personal computer market.
Anxious to move beyond its traditional business of
designing graphics chips for personal computers, Nvidia has
jumped into mobile devices and this week unveiled its new Tegra
3 processor.
"I'd expect Q1 to be the time when Tegra 3 ramps quite hard
into phones and tablets and that ramp will continue through
Q2," Nvidia Chief Executive Jen-Hsun Huang told Reuters. "Then
starting in Q3 we'll see Windows 8 ramping up so we'll see what
happens beyond that."
Nvidia had some successes early in 2011 with its Tegra 2
chips appearing in tablets made by Samsung Electronics
(005930.KS) and LG Electronics (066570.KS), although sales have
grown less quickly than many investors had expected.
Huang in September said Tegra revenues would reach $1
billion next year, surprising some analysts.
Evercore Partners analyst Patrick Wang said he was
concerned Nvidia is spending more to win customers for its new
Tegra 3 chips after recently losing out to Texas Instruments
TXN.N in one or two tablet deals.
Nvidia said it expects $372 million in operating expenses
in the current quarter, up from $360 million in the third
quarter.
"They have a lot of different potential customers that they
have to pitch and secure. What's happening is because they
weren't able to get a couple of the high-volume models this
time around they're spending more to make that happen," Wang
said.
The company reported third-quarter net income rose to
$178.3 million, or 29 cents per share, from $84.9 million, or
15 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. Analysts
on average had expected third-quarter EPS of 26 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nvidia's revenue for the quarter ending Oct. 30 rose 26
percent to $1.066 billion, a bit above analysts' average
estimate of $1.062 billion.
Its Professional Solutions group, which includes graphics
chips used in workstations, grew 9.5 percent sequentially in
the third quarter.
"We're impressed with the growth in the work station
business. That's high margin. We think that's why they beat on
the bottom line," said Kevin Cassidy, an analyst at Stifel
Nicolaus.
Nvidia said revenue in the fourth quarter would be up or
down 2 percent from the third quarter. That implies revenue of
$1.045 billion to $1.087 billion, compared with analysts'
average forecast of $1.069 billion.
Nvidia said its mobile chip business would be flat in the
current quarter and that its notebook business would be flat to
slightly down.
HARD-DRIVE SHORTAGE
Emerging markets like China, where many families are buying
their first personal computers, have supported sales of Nvidia
and other PC chipmakers in recent quarters and helped offset
slow demand in the United States and Europe.
Investors fear a slowdown in PC manufacturing late this
year and in 2012 after flooding in Thailand disrupted
production of hard drives, a key component in computers.
Goldman Sachs recently warned that global PC shipments in
the December quarter are likely to fall 3 percent year over
year, instead of rising 3.1 percent as it had previously
expected.
Huang said the shortage of hard drives would have a little
impact on Nvidia because the PCs its graphics chips are used in
tend to be high-end, high-margin models that manufacturers will
make to keep building.
Nvidia's Consumer Products group, which includes the Tegra
chips, rose 14 percent sequentially to $191 million in the
quarter.
Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia were up 2.3
percent in extended trade after closing up 1.05 percent at
$14.47.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang and
Carol Bishopric)