Nvidia's quarterly revenue forecast misses expectations

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 13 Nvidia gave a
quarterly revenue outlook that missed expectations as the
graphics chipmaker faced more competition in a growing tablet
market to offset soft PC demand.
The Santa Clara, California, chipmaker reported
fourth-quarter revenue of $1.107 billion on Wednesday, up from
$953 million in the year-ago quarter.
It said revenue in the current quarter would be $940
million, plus or minus 2 percent.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.102 billion for the
quarter ended in January and $1.067 billion for the quarter
ending in April, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income was $174 million, or 28 cents a
share, up from $116 million, or 19 cents a share, in the same
quarter last year.