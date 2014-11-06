Nvidia posts quarterly revenue above Wall Street expectations

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Nvidia on Thursday posted higher fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street's expectations as the graphics chipmaker focused more on cars and data centers.

The company reported revenue in the fiscal third-quarter ended Oct. 26 of $1.225 billion, up 16 percent from the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of $1.202 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nvidia's net income in the quarter was $173 million, or 31 cents a share, compared to $119 million, or 20 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 39 cents. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)