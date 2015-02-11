UPDATE 1-Nvidia's fiscal 4th-quarter results beats estimates, stock rises

(Adds detail on results and outlook, stock reaction)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 11 Nvidia Corp on
Wednesday posted higher fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat
Wall Street's expectations, boosting its shares as the graphics
chipmaker increased its focus on high-end automobiles.
The company reported revenue in the fiscal fourth-quarter
ended Jan. 25 of $1.25 billion, up 9 percent from the year-ago
quarter. Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue
of $1.203 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nvidia's net income in the quarter was $193 million, or 35
cents a share, compared to $147 million, or 25 cents a share, in
the year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP earnings per share were 43 cents. Analysts expected
fourth-quarter EPS of 29 cents.
For the current first quarter, Nvidia said it expects
revenue of $1.16 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. Analysts on
average expected first-quarter revenue of $1.15 billion.
Shares of Nvidia rose 5.33 percent in extended trade after
closing down 0.67 percent at $20.81 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese and
Cynthia Osterman)