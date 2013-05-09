版本:
Chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly revenue beats expectations

SAN FRANCISCO May 9 Nvidia posted first-quarter revenue of $954.7 million and net income of $77.9 million, or 13 cents a share, as the graphics chipmaker rushes to diversify beyond a slowing PC market.

Analysts on average expected first-quarter revenue of $940.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

