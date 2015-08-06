Nvidia revenue rises 4.5 pct on strong demand for car chips

Aug 6 Chipmaker Nvidia Corp reported a 4.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its chips used in cars and for cloud computing.

The company's revenue rose to $1.15 billion in the second quarter ended July 26 from $1.10 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $26 million, or 5 cents per share, from $128 million, or 22 cents per share.

