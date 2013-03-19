CORRECTED-Nvidia unveils virtual graphics server in push beyond PCs

(In 5th paragraph, corrects prices to $24,900, not $24,000)
By Noel Randewich
SAN JOSE, California, March 19 Chipmaker Nvidia
on Tuesday unveiled a server product that allows
multiple individuals to virtually connect through low-end PCs to
work on graphics-intensive tasks like image processing, Nvidia's
latest move to diversity as its traditional PC market loses
ground to tablets.
Nvidia has been looking for new markets for its graphics
chip expertise, including enterprise computing, mobile devices
and hand-held game devices.
Chief Executive Jen-Hsun Huang said the new product, called
the GRID Virtual Computing Appliance, would give workers at
small- and medium-sized companies access to sophisticated
graphics computing power without providing each employee with a
top-tier PC.
"It's as if you have your own virtual high-end PC under your
desk," Huang said during a presentation at an industry event in
San Jose, California.
The product is made up of a server rack filled with Intel
Xeon central processors, memory chips and several of
Nvidia's high-end graphics processors. Prices will start at
$24,900.
Nvidia is partnering with enterprise technology companies
like Hewlett-Packard, IBM and Dell to
sell a more sophisticated virtual graphics product for larger
companies.
Nvidia has met some success with its Tegra mobile chips in
tablets, but the company, best-known for its high-end PC
graphics chips used by gamers, faces stiff competition from
Qualcomm.
In January, Nvidia said it was launching a cloud server and
software product called the Nvidia Grid, designed to remotely
handle graphics computations for video games instead of on
consoles like the Xbox in game-players' living rooms.
Nvidia also plans in the second quarter to start shipping a
new hand-held gaming device with its upcoming Tegra 4 processor
and a built-in screen. The device, referred to as Project
Shield, runs Android games currently found on smartphones and
tablets and can also stream video games from PCs.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)