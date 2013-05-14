Nvidia targets enthusiasts with hand-held game gadget

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
SAN FRANCISCO May 14 Chipmaker Nvidia said it will start shipping a hand-held gaming device in June, a bid to use its appeal with PC game enthusiasts to challenge console makers like Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp .
SHIELD, which was announced in January and uses Nvidia's Tegra 4 mobile processors, will be priced at $349, the company said in a release on Tuesday.
Nvidia's graphics chips are well-known to twenty-something fans who deck out their desktop computers with high-end components in order to get the best out of first-person shooters and other games.
The Santa Clara, California company hopes some of those customers will also be drawn to SHIELD, which has a pop-up retina display and runs the same games available on Android tablets and smarpthones.
With personal computer sales suffering due to a growing consumer preference for tablets, Nvidia has staked its future on using its PC graphics expertise to make high-performance processors for mobile devices.
Building its own game device to showcase its processors goes a step further and underscores the urgency of finding new markets as Nvidia faces tough competition from Qualcomm in smartphones and tablets.
A SHIELD feature that Nvidia has touted that can stream video games from PCs is being offered in a test, non-official version, the company said.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.