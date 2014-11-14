U.S. government spending $425 mln to build fastest supercomputers

Nov 14 The U.S. Department of Energy said on
Friday it is spending $425 million to research extreme-scale
computing and build two super-computers, which would be the
world's fastest, for research into basic science as well as
nuclear weapons.
The DOE is awarding $325 million to build "Summit" for Oak
Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee and "Sierra" at the
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.
An additional $100 million will go to research into "extreme
scale supercomputing" technology as part of a program called
FastForward2, the DOE said in a news release.
The supercomputers, made with components from IBM,
Nvidia and Mellanox, will run five to seven times
faster than the United States' current fastest computers.
Summit and Sierra will operate at 150 petaflops and 100
petaflops, respectively, compared to the world's current top
super-computer, the Tianhe-2 in China, which performs at 55
petaflops, Nvidia said in a separate news release.
IBM built the first supercomputer to reach 1 petaflop, a
precise measure of how fast computers calculate, in 2008, also
for the Department of Energy.
Researchers worldwide will be able to apply for time to use
the Summit computer. The National Nuclear Security
Administration will use Sierra "to ensure the safety, security
and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent without
testing," Nvidia said.
Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia is best-known for its
high-end personal-computer graphics chips favored by gamers. In
recent years it has developed more advanced versions of those
chips suitable for parallel processing on supercomputers and in
data centers.
It has also been working with IBM to develop future chip
offerings for high-end enterprise customers.
