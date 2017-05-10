版本:
Nvidia says Toyota will use its technology for self-driving cars

SAN FRANCISCO May 10 Nvidia Corp and Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday in a statement said the Japanese car maker would use Nvidia's microchip technology to develop self-driving vehicle systems planned for the next few years.

Auto makers around the world are working on autonomous vehicles, expecting them to revolutionize the industry if the technology is completely safe. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Peter Henderson and James Dalgleish)
