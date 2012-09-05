版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates NVR's senior unsecured notes Baa2

Sept 5 NVR Inc : * Moody's assigns a baa2 rating to nvr's senior unsecured notes * Rpt-moody's assigns a baa2 rating to nvr's senior unsecured notes

