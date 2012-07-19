UPDATE 1-NVR revenue misses on higher order cancellation rates

July 19 Homebuilder and mortgage banker NVR Inc
reported quarterly revenue well below analysts'
expectations as order cancellation rates rose, sending its
shares down as much as 13 percent.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $46.8 million, or
$8.97 per share, compared with $38.4 million, or $6.48 per share
a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $769.8 million, but missed
analysts' expectations of $829.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
New home orders rose 6 percent to 2,614 units, while
cancellation rates rose to 16.3 percent from 12.5 percent last
year.
The company's shares, which have risen 14 percent in the
last three months, were down 11 percent at $768 in morning trade
on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a low of
$754.01.