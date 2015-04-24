Apax, AEA and Franke vie for vending machine producer N&W - sources

| LONDON, April 24
LONDON, April 24 Italy's N&W Global Vending
has received a handful of indicative bids from buyout
funds and industry players looking to take control of one of
Europe's largest vending machine makers, four sources familiar
with the matter said.
London-based buyout fund Apax submitted an offer last week
and is vying with U.S. private equity firm AEA Investors and
Swiss kitchen equipment manufacturer Franke, two of the sources
said.
N&W is held by private equity funds Investcorp and
Equistone, who value it at around 650 million euros ($704
million), or 8.7 times its 75 million euros EBITDA (earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) over the
past 12 months, sources said.
But the company's debt load of around 600 million euros, or
eight times EBITDA, is one of the main hurdles to a sale and has
already put off a number of Western private equity funds which
were initially looking to get involved, the sources said.
Spokesmen at N&W Global Vending, Investcorp, Equistone,
Apax and Franke Group declined to comment.
Representatives at AEA Investors were not available for comment.
N&W's adviser Goldman Sachs expects binding offers in
June, one of the sources said, pointing to strong interest from
Apax.
The company has debt maturities coming due in November and
May next year and aims to be sold by then, two sources said.
However, the vending machine sector has been a tough sell in
the European leveraged debt market recently after several
restructurings and distressed situations.
Lenders took control of UK maker Autobar in a high-profile
restructuring last year.
While Swiss firm Selecta managed to refinance its debt
around the same time, its owners effectively handed over around
half the equity to U.S. buyout fund KKR through a highly
structured payment-in-kind loan. [ID: nIFR4lgS0H]
Headquartered in Valbrembo, near the northern Italian town
of Bergamo, N&W has been owned by Investcorp since 2008. At the
time Investcorp teamed up with Barclays Private Equity, which
was later absorbed by Equistone in 2011.
N&W Global Vending was formed in 2000 through the merger of
Denmark's Wittenborg and Italy's Necta.
The company, which employs 1,700, has around 40 percent of
the European vending machine market and operates manufacturing
plants in Italy, Denmark and China.
($1 = 0.9234 euros)
(Additional reporting by Robert Smith at IFR and Oliver Hirt in
Zurich; Editing by David Holmes)