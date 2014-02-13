UPDATE 1-Czech coal firm NWR hit by impairment charge, cuts reserves

* Q4 net loss 466.1 mln euros, revenue down as expected
* Cuts saleable coal reserves by 65 pct because of weak
market
* Capital structure review still at early stage
* Shares touch record low
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Feb 13 Troubled Czech coalminer New
World Resources (NWR) posted a record 466.1
million-euro ($633 million) net loss from continuing operations
in the fourth quarter, due to a big impairment charge in the
face of still falling coal prices.
The miner, which is undergoing a restructuring including a
major review of its capital structure that should be completed
in the coming months, cut its saleable coal reserves by around
65 percent to 64 million tonnes.
NWR operates four hard coal mines in the northeast of the
Czech Republic and has fallen into deep losses in the past year
because of falling coal prices and slack demand from steel
sector customers like ArcelorMittal and United States
Steel Corp.
A deteriorating market pushed NWR to announce the review of
its capital structure in January, despite already being on
target to meet 2013 cost savings goals and selling its coking
business for 95 million euros in December.
"We have done a lot to try to counter the negative impact of
the declining market but all this combined saves about 200
million euros and that doesn't fully outweigh the pricing
development," Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said.
"The market is still not in a good place."
NWR said last month that first-quarter coking coal prices
were down 7 percent and 2014 prices for thermal coal were down 4
percent. The company aims for production of 9-9.5 million tonnes
in 2014 after 8.8 million tonnes in 2013.
NWR booked a 497.3 million-euro non-cash impairment in the
fourth quarter, contributing to a fifth straight quarterly loss
and bringing its total charge for 2013 to 807 million euros.
Revenue fell 18 percent to 216.1 million euros, in line with
expectations in a Reuters poll.
NWR's shares fell 9 percent in Prague to hit a record
low of 15.80 crowns and are down 81 percent in the past year.
Jelinek said the capital review process was still at an
early stage. NWR has met with shareholders and bondholders, who
hold two bonds due in 2018 and 2021 worth 775 million euros.
"So far we have a constructive process," he said. "I don't
think it is a question of whether a deal can be reached, I think
a deal has to be reached."
Jelinek declined to say what form any deal could look like.
Analysts have said a debt-to-equity swap could be part of the
process. Majority shareholder BXR has already said it is ready
to invest new equity into a revamped capital structure.
NWR ended 2013 with net debt of 625 million euros and cash
of 184 million, down 31 percent on the year.
Jelinek said the cash position was a buffer for this year.
"(This) obviously gives us a buffer so there is no discussion
about the company operating as a going concern," he said.
"Even if the market stays where it is, this year is not a
problem ... But clearly the market is not supportive at the
moment and that is one of the reasons why the capital structure
review is in progress."