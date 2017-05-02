EU regulators to rule on $38 bln Qualcomm, NXP deal by June 9

BRUSSELS May 2 EU antitrust regulators will decide by June 9 whether to clear smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm's $38 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors NV , which would make it the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market.

Qualcomm, which provides chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple Inc, sought EU approval for the deal on April 28, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Monday.

The EU competition enforcer can either approve the deal with or without concessions or it can open an investigation lasting about five months if it has serious concerns.

Qualcomm has said the deal, the biggest ever in the semiconductor industry, is a complementary one. The U.S. antitrust watchdog cleared the deal unconditionally last month. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)