EU regulators to rule on $38 bln Qualcomm, NXP deal by June 9

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
BRUSSELS May 2 EU antitrust regulators will decide by June 9 whether to clear smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm's $38 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors NV , which would make it the leading supplier to the fast-growing automotive chips market.
Qualcomm, which provides chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple Inc, sought EU approval for the deal on April 28, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Monday.
The EU competition enforcer can either approve the deal with or without concessions or it can open an investigation lasting about five months if it has serious concerns.
Qualcomm has said the deal, the biggest ever in the semiconductor industry, is a complementary one. The U.S. antitrust watchdog cleared the deal unconditionally last month. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.