EU regulators say Qualcomm has not offered concessions in NXP bid

BRUSSELS, June 2 U.S. smartphone chipmaker
Qualcomm has not offered any concessions so far in its
$38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors, EU antitrust
regulators said on Friday, increasing the risk of a lengthy
investigation into the deal.
Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers
and Apple, had until June 1 to propose concessions to
allay possible competition concerns over the biggest-ever deal
in the semiconductor industry.
The EU competition authority's preliminary review of the
deal ends on June 9. It can either clear the deal
unconditionally or open an investigation lasting up to four
months.
During an investigation, Qualcomm could seek to convince
regulators that the deal was not anti-competitive. Failing that,
it might have to offer concessions.
Rivals had urged the European Commission to ensure they
would still be able to use NXP technology known as Mifare once
the deal is done, people familiar with the matter said.
.
The technology is embedded in access cards for buildings and
public transport, as well as mobile phones which double as
electronic wallets. Competitors also want Qualcomm to agree to
fair licensing practices, the people said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Edmund Blair)