EU antitrust regulators to investigate $38 bln Qualcomm, NXP deal

BRUSSELS, June 9 EU antitrust authorities opened
on Friday an investigation into U.S. smartphone chipmaker
Qualcomm's $38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors
, concerned that the merged company may squeeze out
rivals and jack up prices.
The combined entity would also have the ability and the
incentive to change NXP's intellectual property licensing
practices, in particular the NFC technology, by bunding this to
Qualcomm's patent portfolio, the European Commission said.
The EU watchdog also voiced concerns about reduced
competition in semiconductors used in cars.
Reuters reported on June 2 that Qualcomm, which supplies
chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple, may face
a lengthy EU investigation after it declined to offer
concessions to address the bloc's concerns in a preliminary
review.
