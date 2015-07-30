UPDATE 2-Chipmaker NXP posts 89 pct rise in Q2 net profit, flags weaker Q3

(Adds outlook for business units, context)
By Eric Auchard
July 30 NXP, set to become Europe's
largest chipmaker after buying U.S.-based Freescale,
booked an 89 percent rise in second-quarter net income driven by
strong sales of payment chips, but forecast weak third-quarter
growth in its auto unit.
The Dutch company, formerly known as Philips Semiconductors,
also said revenue for the fiscal second quarter ended July 5
rose 11.6 percent to $1.51 billion.
Revenue from its high-margin security chips used in "chip
and pin" credit and debit cards and other payment systems rose
39 percent to $276 million, while revenue from automotive
electronics rose 8 percent to $310 million.
Results this month from the biggest semiconductor producers
paint a mixed picture of demand as global business conditions
appear to be worsening heading into the second half of the year.
Growth from computers, communications, and industrial markets
are in decline or showing negligible growth, while demand for
security and automotive electronics appear to remain healthy.
NXP forecast third-quarter revenue to rise to between $1.525
billion and $1.575 billion, roughly flat to up to 4 percent.
That was shy of analysts' consensus 5.6 percent, or $1.6
billion, based on I/B/E/S data.
The diversified chipmaker, the top supplier of security
chips used in credit cards, government passports and building ID
tags, said its autos revenue would be essentially flat whereas
security chips would grow around 20 percent.
Net income rose 88.7 percent to $300 million, or $1.23 per
share. Excluding one-time items, NXP earned $1.44 per share.
The results topped the adjusted profit of $1.38 per share
which analysts, on average, had expected while reported revenue
was squarely in line, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It said net profit, excluding one-time items, for the third
quarter would be between $353 million and $377 million, with a
midpoint of $364 million. The mean consensus among analysts was
$362.23 million, up 22.6 percent from a year earlier.
NXP agreed in March to buy Freescale for $11.8 billion in
cash and stock, excluding debt. To ease antitrust concerns, NXP
sold an overlapping radio frequency amplifier business for $1.8
billion in May to China's state-owned Jianguang Asset
Management. Both deals are expected to close later this year.
The combination of NXP and Freescale will control about 13
percent of a $26 billion global auto electronics market, ahead
of Renesas of Japan and Infineon of Germany.
Shares of NXP closed at $91.80 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing
by Leslie Adler)