Qualcomm says confident can address EU concerns about NXP deal

BRUSSELS, June 9 U.S. smartphone chipmaker
Qualcomm said on Friday it was confident it would
addressed EU antitrust concerns about its $38-billion bid for
NXP Semiconductors, after EU regulators started an
investigation into the deal.
"This acquisition is complementary," the company said in a
statement. "Qualcomm continues to expect this transaction to
close by the end of 2017."
The European Commission cited a series of worries about the
combined company's market power and ability to block rivals and
hike prices.
