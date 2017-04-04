Qualcomm, NXP receive antitrust approval

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has received approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its proposed $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm said in a statement on Tuesday.
The waiting period required for companies under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act has expired, the company said.
Additionally, Qualcomm said it is extending its cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP. The tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 2, 2017.
Qualcom's acquisition of NXP will be the biggest-ever in the semiconductor industry. The acquisition is also expected to help Qualcomm, which provides chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple Inc, reduce its dependence on a cooling smartphone market (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm