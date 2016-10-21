UPDATE 1-Qualcomm nears $37 billion deal to buy NXP Semiconductors -source

(Adds background, share reaction)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Oct 21 Qualcomm Inc is nearing a deal
to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV for around $37
billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, as
the U.S. company seeks to expand the reach of its chips from
phones to cars.
The deal would make San Diego-based Qualcomm, which supplies
Android smartphone makers and Apple Inc, a bigger
supplier to the automotive industry as it grapples with slowing
smartphone sales and stiff competition from Chinese and
Taiwanese rivals.
The acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm for $110 per share in
cash could be announced within days, although there is always a
possibility of a last-minute glitch, the source said, asking not
to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.
Qualcomm and NXP did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. CNBC first reported that the companies were nearing a
deal for $110 per share.
NXP shares dropped 2.5 percent on the news to $101.90, while
Qualcomm shares were up 2.2 percent to $68.77, indicating that
the terms were seen by investors as more favorable to Qualcomm
than previously expected.
Qualcomm had sat out the transformative consolidation
sweeping the industry, which has seen mega-deals such as Avago
buying Broadcom for $37 billion last year.
Qualcomm gets the bulk of its revenue from chip sales but
most of its profit comes from wireless patents it licenses to
the mobile industry. It explored a plan to break up its chip
business from its patent licensing unit after pressure from
activist investor Jana Partners but decided to remain whole.
Qualcomm ranked third in terms of revenue among global
semiconductor companies in 2015, while Eindhoven,
Netherlands-based NXP ranked No. 7, according to research firm
IHS.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)