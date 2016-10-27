版本:
Qualcomm to buy NXP Semiconductors for enterprise value of $47 bln

Oct 27 Qualcomm Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors NV for an enterprise value of about $47 billion, as it seeks to expand the reach of its chips from phones to cars.

The combined company is expected to have annual revenue of more than $30 billion, the companies said.

Qualcomm said it would offer $110 per share, a premium of 11.5 percent to NXP Semiconductor's Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

