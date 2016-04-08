NXP Semiconductor weighing sale of standard products business-Bbg

April 8 NXP Semiconductors NV is considering a sale of its standard products business and has received interest from Chinese buyers, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

NXP, whose shares were up about 2.5 percent in U.S. premarket trading, may seek at least $2 billion for the unit, which makes semiconductor parts used in consumer electronics, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/20dBGsa)

The unit contributed about $1.24 billion of NXP's revenue in 2015, or about a fifth of the total, according to a regulatory filing.

The business has drawn interest from suitors including Jianguang Asset Management Co, the Beijing-based investment firm known as JAC Capital, according to the report.

NXP, which is based in the Netherlands, sold its RF Power business to Jianguang Asset Management last year for $1.8 billion. (bit.ly/1SErjbo)

China has shown particular interest in investing in foreign technology companies as Beijing seeks to become a global semiconductor powerhouse.

NXP completed its nearly $12 billion deal to buy Freescale Semiconductor last year to create the world's top maker of automotive electronics.

Joon Knapen, a spokesman for NXP, said the company did not comment on rumors or speculation. JAC Capital did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Up to Thursday's close of $81.26, NXP's shares had fallen more than 3 percent this year. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)