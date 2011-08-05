UPDATE 3-NY seeks to intervene in BoA $8.5 bln pact

* New York AG says must intervene to protect marketplace
* Says Bank of New York breached its duty as trustee
* Joins growing number of investors opposing settlement
(Adds details from New York Attorney General's court filings,
background on BofA, and statement from Bank of New York)
By Andrew Longstreth and Joe Rauch
NEW YORK/CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 4 New York's
attorney general will oppose Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N)
$8.5 billion settlement over repurchasing toxic mortgage loans,
joining a growing number of unhappy mortgage bond buyers now
fighting the pact reached with some of the largest
institutional investors in the country.
In court papers filed late Thursday, New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman sought to intervene in order to
"protect the marketplace and the interests of New York
investors, the vast majority of whom otherwise are not present
before the Court in this proceeding."
The filing comes a day before a scheduled court hearing in
the case that's expected to address when parties opposing the
deal can seek discovery.
In late June, BofA settled an eight-month dispute with
outside investors who bought Countrywide Financial Corp
mortgage bonds.
The investors -- including Pacific Investment Management
Co, or PIMCO, and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) -- requested the bank
repurchase toxic home loans that comprised a series of
mortgage-backed securities.
BofA, the investors and securities trustee Bank of New York
Mellon (BK.N) agreed to an $8.5 billion settlement that applies
to all investors in nearly all Countrywide Financial-created
mortgage bonds, but the deal must be approved by a New York
court.
The attorney general said in a filing the accord may
interfere with his ability to pursue claims against the banks
involved, and claims that BofA and Bank of New York may have
violated their fiduciary duties in reaching the agreement.
In court documents, Schneiderman echoed complaints from
other investors who have said that the deal was done in secret
and was rife with conflicts. He called the proposed settlement
"both procedurally and substantively flawed."
Schneiderman argued that Bank of New York was conflicted
during the negotiations with Bank of America because
Countrywide agreed to indemnify it for claims arising out of
its role as trustee.
"As trustee, BNYM owed and owes a fiduciary duty of
undivided loyalty to trust investors, and its direct financial
interest in the consummation and approval of the settlement
violates that duty of strict loyalty," said Schneiderman in
court filings.
A spokesman for Bank of New York said in a statement that
the allegations are "outrageous" and "baseless."
"We are confident that we have fulfilled in all respects
our responsibilities as Trustee," he said. "The AG's action is
misguided and fails to comprehend the role of the Trustee and
the benefit the settlement would provide to investors.
Bank of America declined to comment.
The objection is the latest wrinkle in BofA's push to rid
itself of mortgage issues stemming from the collapse of the
U.S. housing market.
The bank inherited many of its current problems from
Countrywide Financial Corp. BofA bought the largest U.S.
subprime mortgage lender in July 2008, months before the global
financial crisis peaked.
This year, BofA has agreed to a series of settlements to
remove the specter it may have to repurchase billions in soured
mortgages.
In January, the bank settled with U.S. government-backed
mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for $2.8 billion.
In April, it settled with bond insurer Assured Guaranty for
$1.6 billion.
The case is In re: The Bank of New York Mellon, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651786/2011.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Lisa Shumaker,
Bernard Orr)