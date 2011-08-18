NY seeks information from gas companies -source

* New York AG sends subpoenas to three companies
* Seeks information related to claims over wells
By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Aug 18 New York's attorney general
has sent subpoenas to three energy companies seeking
information about the profitability of their natural gas wells,
according to a source close to the investigation.
The subpoenas, from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, are
part of a broader inquiry into the oil and gas industry.
Earlier this year, Schneiderman's office subpoenaed five energy
companies for information on how the companies described to
their investors the environmental impact of fracking, a
controversial gas-drilling technique.
The three companies involved in the latest round of
subpoenas are Range Resources Corp (RRC.N), Cabot Oil and Gas
Corp (COG.N), and Goodrich Petroleum GDP.N, according to the
source, who asked not to be identified because the
investigation is ongoing.
Schneiderman's office also sought additional information
from Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), which was one of the five
companies subpoenaed earlier.
Schneiderman is seeking information about the life of the
gas wells, how long the companies can extract oil before they
have to start fracking again, and how they calculate and record
their oil reserves, according to the source.
"We are confident our production and reserves numbers are
accurate and compliant with SEC requirements," said a spokesman
for Chesapeake in a statement.
Calls to the other companies seeking comment were not
immediately returned.
The subpoenas, which were sent earlier this month, were
first reported by The New York Times.
MARTIN ACT
Schneiderman is conducting his investigation under the
Martin Act, a New York statute that allows him to subpoena a
broad range of documents in cases involving possible financial
fraud. Since taking office in January, he has used the law to
investigate life-insurance companies and the
mortgage-securitization operations of the large banks.
During his tenure, Schneiderman has made environmental
cases a priority. In May he sued the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency and others to demand a ban on gas drilling,
including the use of fracking, in the Delaware River Basin
until the conclusion of a study on the environmental impact.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Matthew Lewis)