NY attorney general to investigate insurers over hepatitis C drugs

| March 3
March 3 New York state Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman's office has asked 16 health insurers for
documentation on patients who have been denied coverage of drugs
used to cure hepatitis C, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Schneiderman's office also requested details on procedures
followed by the companies to authorize the drugs used to treat
hepatitis C, the person said.
The Attorney General's office has issued subpoenas to health
insurers, including Aetna Inc, CareConnect and
EmblemHealth Inc, the person said.
The initial two subpoenas from Schneiderman's office asked
for information only about the hepatitis C drug Harvoni, while
the remaining subpoenas didn't specify any particular drug, the
person familiar with the matter said.
Gilead Sciences Inc, with its two blockbuster drugs
Harvoni and Sovaldi, has dominated the market for hepatitis C,
which affects about 185 million people worldwide. Harvoni's
total sales were $13.86 billion in 2015.
In January, Massachusetts' attorney general asked the
biotechnology company to reconsider its pricing for Sovaldi and
Harvoni.
Last year, the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging kicked
off a series of hearings designed to investigate the causes
behind drastic drug price increases.
The Attorney General's office could not immediately be
reached for comment outside U.S. business hours.
Aetna, CareConnect, Gilead and EmblemHealth could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Sarah Lynch in Washington and Vishal Sridhar in
Bengaluru)