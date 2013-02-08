NY attorney general probing three major rating firms - source

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 7 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman has kicked off an investigation into three major
credit ratings agencies, according to a person familiar with the
matter, a move that follows the U.S. Justice Department's $5
billion lawsuit against Standard & Poor's over pre-crisis
mortgage bond ratings.
Schneiderman issued a subpoena to Standard & Poor's this
week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. S&P is a
unit of The McGraw Hill Cos. His office also sent formal
requests for information to two other major credit rating
agencies, Moody's and Fitch Ratings, the person said.
Schneiderman is seeking information related to the agencies'
conduct in rating mortgage-backed securities and whether the
companies abided by agreements in 2008 to make certain reforms,
according to the person.
The 2008 agreements, signed by the three firms, settled an
earlier probe by the New York attorney general's office of the
firms' ratings of residential mortgage-backed securities leading
up to the financial crisis.
New York's 2008 probe was part of an investigation of
conflicts of interest, fraud and other misconduct in the
mortgage industry. The 2008 agreements contained no sanctions.
Reforms included a new fee structure and increased transparency.
Schneiderman is now seeking information to see whether he
can bring new action against the agencies, the person said.
The 2008 agreements, which expired in 2011, were signed by
then-New York attorney general Andrew Cuomo, now the state's
governor.
It is unclear if the expired agreements will allow New York
to pursue legal action. The agreements contain a provision that
allows the attorney general to terminate the settlements if the
ratings agencies fail to comply with them.
Ed Sweeney, a spokesman for Standard & Poor's, declined to
comment on the subpoena. Moody's and Fitch officials could not
be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S.
business hours.
News of the attorney general probe was first reported by the
Wall Street Journal.