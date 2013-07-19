NYC funds pick State Street to replace BNY Mellon after FX flap

| BOSTON, July 19
BOSTON, July 19 New York City pension funds have
picked State Street Corp to safeguard $137 billion,
replacing incumbent Bank of New York Mellon Corp, which
was accused in 2011 of overcharging the funds on foreign
currency trades.
New York City Comptroller John Liu on Friday announced
Boston-based State Street as the next master custodian for the
five pension funds. The deal is pending successful contract
negotiations.
Liu also said State Street's proposal will increase audit
transparency and modernize reconciliation capabilities for more
than 2,000 accounts held by the five New York city pension
funds.
The conversion is set to happen in the fall of 2013 after
BNY Mellon's contract as the pension funds' custody bank
expires.
Liu, in a statement, said State Street's bid was the lowest
cost proposal among bidders. A spokesman for Liu declined to say
whether BNY Mellon bid on the contract. BNY Mellon also declined
to comment.
BNY Mellon is the world's largest custody bank, overseeing
$26.2 trillion in assets under custody and administration.
In 2011, New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
and the city of New York accused BNY Mellon of overcharging on
forex trades over a 10-year period. Instead of providing the
best interbank rates - as it promised - NY Mellon gave the worst
or nearly the worst rates of the trading day, according to their
civil complaint. BNY Mellon has steadfastly denied any
wrongdoing.
At the time of the complaint, Schneiderman's office said it
was seeking to recover $2 billion nationwide.
New York City pension funds were among the hardest hit and
lost tens of millions of dollars as a result of forex trades
executed by BNY Mellon, according to Schneiderman's complaint.