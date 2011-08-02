Takeda acquisition of Nycomed cleared in EU

BRUSSELS Aug 2 Japamese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T) secured EU approval on Tuesday for its 9.6-billion-euro ($13.68 billion) acquisition of privately owned Nycomed to reinforce its presence in emerging markets.

The takeover by Takeda, Japan's largest drugmaker, will also add a newly approved lung-disease drug and a portfolio of over-the-counter products to its range. [ID:nL4E7GJ0XB]

Swiss-based Nycomed also provides an immediate source of stable cashflow to Takeda, whose top-selling diabetes drug Actos faces the upcoming expiry of its U.S. patent.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said in a statement that the deal would not hamper rivals.

"The Commission's examination... showed that the combined market share of Takeda and Nycomed in Austria, Germany and Italy... is not very high and they will face the competitive constraint exerted by other companies in the sector," the Commission said.

($1=.7017 Euro) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)