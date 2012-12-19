NYC pension funds may sell $18 mln in gun-related stocks

Dec 18 New York City's pension funds may sell
nearly $18 million worth of stock in four companies that
manufacture guns and ammunition, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
The city's pension funds join a growing list of investors
and corporations that are distancing themselves from the gun
industry following a massacre at a school in Newport, Conn.,
last week that claimed the lives of 20 students who were 6 and 7
years old.
The city is reviewing its holdings and "aggressively
exploring all options, including divestment," said Matthew
Sweeney, a spokesman for New York City Comptroller John Liu.
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been a leading
advocate for gun control in the U.S., pledging to put some of
his personal fortune behind the effort.
New York's pension funds hold nearly $14 million worth of
shares in ammunition maker Olin Corp, $1.7 million in
gun maker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp, $2.4 million in
gun maker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc and $17,866 worth of
stock in Brazilian gun maker Forjas Taurus SA.
The holdings constitute a tiny portion of the funds' $127.8
billion in assets as of Sept. 30.
Shares of gun makers have dropped in the aftermath of the
shooting on Friday, as public scrutiny of the U.S. gun industry
has increased, with some lawmakers and advocates suggesting
tighter controls on gun sales and
marketing.