Banks asked to pitch for Nykredit IPO roles by mid-August - sources
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月21日 / 下午1点08分 / 1 天内

Banks asked to pitch for Nykredit IPO roles by mid-August - sources

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - Pitches are due by mid-August from banks interested in acting as global coordinators for the planned public listing of Denmark's largest mortgage lender Nykredit, two banking sources told Reuters.

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley is seen as standing a good chance of securing a lead role in the initial public offering (IPO), one of the sources said.

The IPO could be launched next spring and, according to some analysts, could value Nykredit at more than $10 billion.

Nykredit declined to comment, but said it had sent out a "request for proposals" to a number of banks in late June, inviting them to bid to advise on and coordinate the IPO.

The banks would be chosen after the summer holidays, a spokesman told Reuters.

"We're not in a hurry," the spokesman said, adding that the listing won't happen this year.

Nykredit said in February last year it was aiming at an IPO in the following 12 to 24 months.

Nykredit hired Rothschild as an adviser last year.

Nykredit is 89.8 percent owned by Forenet Kredit, which is a union of Danish homeowners with mortgage loans in Nykredit. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, additional reporting and writing by Teis Jensen in Copenhagen; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Adrian Croft)

