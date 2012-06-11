New Issue-NY Life Global Funding sells $500 mln FRN

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces HSR clearance
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
June 11 New York Life Global Funding on Monday sold $500 million of floating rate notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Jefferies were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEW YORK LIFE GLOBAL FUNDING AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 06/18/2014 + 12 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/18/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 06/18/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017