New Issue- NY Life Global Funding sells $300 mln in notes

Oct 23 New York Life Global Funding 
on Monday sold $300 million of secured GIC-backed notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: NEW YORK LIFE GLOBAL FUNDING

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 1.3 PCT     MATURITY    10/30/2017   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.817   FIRST PAY   04/30/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 1.338 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/29/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 55 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-A  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

